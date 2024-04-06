House sells for $1.3 million in Penngrove

A 1,875-square-foot house built in 1965 has changed hands.

The property located at 9640 Lau Lane in Penngrove was sold on March 15, 2024. The $1,325,000 purchase price works out to $707 per square foot.

This single-story house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the house features a detached five-car garage. The property occupies a lot of 2.2-acre.

Other houses have recently been sold nearby:

In February 2023, a 2,282-square-foot home on West Railroad Avenue in Cotati sold for $1,000,000, a price per square foot of $438. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 3,726-square-foot home at 242 Highland Avenue in Penngrove sold in October 2023 for $1,380,000, a price per square foot of $370. The home has 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

On West Railroad Avenue in Cotati in May 2023 a 3,780-square-foot home was sold for $1,300,000, a price per square foot of $344. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.