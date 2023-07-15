House sells for $1.3 million in Petaluma

A spacious house located at 481 Hawk Drive in Petaluma has a new owner. The 2,626-square-foot property, built in 2004, was sold on June 20, 2023, for $1,300,000, or $495 per square foot. This two-story house offers a spacious layout with four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. In addition, the house features an attached two-car garage, providing ample room for vehicles and storage needs. Situated on a spacious 5,662-square-foot lot, the property offers ample outdoor space.

These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:

On Grey Owl Drive in Petaluma in January 2023 a 1,911-square-foot home was sold for $884,000, a price per square foot of $463. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In December 2022, a 3,002-square-foot home on Mallard Lane in Petaluma sold for $1,125,000, a price per square foot of $375. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 2,647-square-foot home at 2200 Mari Lane in Petaluma sold in May 2023 for $799,000, a price per square foot of $302. The home has 6 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.