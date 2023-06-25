House sells for $1.3 million in Petaluma

A 2,200-square-foot house built in 1941 has changed hands. The spacious property located at 2312 Magnolia Avenue in Petaluma was sold on June 6, 2023. The $1,325,000 purchase price works out to $602 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The unit sits on a 2.5-acre lot.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.