House sells for $1.3 million in Santa Rosa

The spacious property located at 4310 Deer Trail Road in Santa Rosa was sold on May 31, 2023. The $1,271,500 purchase price works out to $529 per square foot. The house, built in 1966, has an interior space of 2,404 square feet. The property features three bedrooms, four bathrooms, an attached garage, and three parking spaces. The unit sits on a 1.1-acre lot.

