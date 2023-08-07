House sells for $1.3 million in Santa Rosa

A spacious house located at 4025 Madera Avenue in Santa Rosa has a new owner. The 4,136-square-foot property, built in 1968, was sold on July 17, 2023. The $1,250,000 purchase price works out to $302 per square foot. This single-story house offers a roomy layout with four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with floor/wall heating and a cooling system. In addition, the home provides an attached two-car garage, granting ample space for parking and storage purposes. Situated on a spacious 2.2-acre lot, the property offers ample outdoor space.

Additional houses that have recently changed hands close by include:

A 3,100-square-foot home at 3957 Pyle Avenue in Santa Rosa sold in January 2023 for $690,000, a price per square foot of $223. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Pyle Avenue in Santa Rosa in June 2023 a 960-square-foot home was sold for $990,000, a price per square foot of $1,031. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.