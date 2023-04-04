House sells for $1.3 million in Santa Rosa

A 1,673-square-foot house built in 1956 has changed hands. The property located at 2360 Grahn Drive in Santa Rosa was sold on March 16, 2023. The $1,250,000 purchase price works out to $747 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two baths, and a garage. It sits on a 7,840-square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently been sold:

On Ridgeview Drive in Santa Rosa in March 2023 a 2,502-square-foot home was sold for $880,000, a price per square foot of $352.

A 1,260-square-foot home at 1907 Diamond Court in Santa Rosa sold in March 2023 for $805,000, a price per square foot of $639.

In January 2023, a 2,404-square-foot home on Northwood Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $1,399,000, a price per square foot of $582.

