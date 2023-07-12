House sells for $1.3 million in Sebastopol

The spacious property located at 1410 Darby Road in Sebastopol was sold on June 23, 2023 for $1,290,000, or $543 per square foot. The house, built in 1992, has an interior space of 2,377 square feet. The layout of this single-story house includes three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. In addition, the house features a detached two-car garage. The property occupies a sizable 1.6-acre lot.

Additional houses that have recently been sold close by include:

A 1,859-square-foot home at 1707 Burnside Road in Sebastopol sold in May 2023 for $1,149,000, a price per square foot of $618. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In May 2023, a 1,739-square-foot home on Darby Road in Sebastopol sold for $1,333,000, a price per square foot of $767. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.