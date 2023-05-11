House sells for $1.3 million in Windsor

A house located at 10465 Pelham Drive in Windsor has new owners. The 1,898-square-foot property, built in 1975, was sold on April 20, 2023, for $1,329,000, or $700 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 1.0-acre lot.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.