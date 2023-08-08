House sells for $1.4 million in Santa Rosa

A 3,410-square-foot house built in 2000 has changed hands. The spacious property located at 5757 Marsh Hawk Drive in Santa Rosa was sold on July 21, 2023. The $1,435,000 purchase price works out to $421 per square foot. This two-story house provides a generous living space with its four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. Additionally, the house features an attached two-car garage. The lot size of the property measures an impressive 0.3-acre.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

A 2,823-square-foot home at 5772 Owl Hill Avenue in Santa Rosa sold in March 2023 for $1,005,000, a price per square foot of $356. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In December 2022, a 2,876-square-foot home on Owl Light Terrace in Santa Rosa sold for $985,000, a price per square foot of $342. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Desoto Drive in Santa Rosa in June 2023 a 2,182-square-foot home was sold for $1,025,000, a price per square foot of $470. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.