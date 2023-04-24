House sells for $1.4 million in Santa Rosa

A 1,828-square-foot house built in 1981 has changed hands. The property located at 1761 Olivet Road in Santa Rosa was sold on April 7, 2023. The $1,350,000 purchase price works out to $739 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two baths, a garage, and three parking spaces. It sits on a 8.0-acre lot.

