House sells for $1.5 million in Forestville

301 Conor Court (Google Street View)

A 2,693-square-foot house built in 1993 has changed hands.

The spacious property located at 301 Conor Court in Forestville was sold on April 25, 2024. The $1,463,000 purchase price works out to $543 per square foot.

This single-story home presents a roomy floor plan, featuring four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The lot of the property covers an area of 0.5-acre.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

A 1,218-square-foot home at 6233 Van Keppel Road in Forestville sold in April 2023 for $950,000, a price per square foot of $780. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In April 2024, a 4,152-square-foot home on Van Keppel Road in Forestville sold for $1,100,000, a price per square foot of $265. The home has 2 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Van Keppel Road in Forestville in March 2024 a 1,511-square-foot home was sold for $875,000, a price per square foot of $579. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

