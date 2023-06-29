House sells for $1.5 million in Occidental

A house located at 2975 Joy Road in Occidental has new owners. The 1,792-square-foot property, built in 1977, was sold on June 9, 2023, for $1,482,000, or $827 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms, three bathrooms, a carport, and one parking space. It sits on a 5.0-acre lot.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.