House sells for $1.5 million in Sebastopol

A spacious house located at 639 Sexton Road in Sebastopol has a new owner.

The 2,151-square-foot property, built in 1977, was sold on March 21, 2024.

The $1,501,000 purchase price works out to $698 per square foot.

This single-story home has three bedrooms and two baths. Outside, the home presents roofing composed of wood shake roofing / shingles materials. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the house includes an attached two-car garage, ensuring ample room for parking and storage. The property is situated on a lot spanning 1.1-acre.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

On Tilton Road in Sebastopol in March 2023 a 2,430-square-foot home was sold for $1,148,000, a price per square foot of $472. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In December 2023, a 4,192-square-foot home on West Sexton Road in Sebastopol sold for $750,000, a price per square foot of $179.

A 2,663-square-foot home at 1061 Tilton Road in Sebastopol sold in October 2023 for $1,195,000, a price per square foot of $449. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.