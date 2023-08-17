House sells for $1.5 million in Sebastopol

A 1,747-square-foot house built in 1959 has changed hands. The property located at 610 Furlong Road in Sebastopol was sold on July 28, 2023. The $1,525,000 purchase price works out to $873 per square foot. The layout of this single-story home includes three bedrooms and one bath. The home's exterior showcases roofing materials crafted from tar and gravel. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the home includes an attached two-car garage. The lot of the property is substantial, measuring 1.4-acre.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.