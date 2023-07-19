House sells for $1.6 million in Sebastopol

A 2,859-square-foot house built in 1975 has changed hands. The spacious property located at 4335 Gunderson Court in Sebastopol was sold on June 29, 2023. The $1,637,500 purchase price works out to $573 per square foot. The layout of this single-story house consists of two bedrooms and two baths. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the house includes a detached two-car garage, ensuring ample room for parking and storage. The lot of the property is substantial, measuring 1.2-acre.

