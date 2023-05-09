House sells for $1.7 million in Santa Rosa

A spacious house located at 5355 Hall Road in Santa Rosa has a new owner. The 5,934-square-foot property, built in 1989, was sold on April 21, 2023, for $1,700,000, or $286 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, three baths, a garage, and three parking spaces. It sits on a 4.6-acre lot.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.