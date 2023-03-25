House sells for $1.8 million in Petaluma

A 1,732-square-foot house built in 1965 has changed hands. The new owners acquired the property at 1336 Skillman Lane on March 2, 2023. The property located at 1336 Skillman Lane in Petaluma was sold on March 2, 2023. The $1,800,000 purchase price works out to $1,039 per square foot. The house, built in 1965, has an interior space of 1,732 square feet. The property features three bedrooms, two baths, a garage, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 0.9-acre lot.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.