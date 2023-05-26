House sells for $1.9 million in Glen Ellen

The spacious, recently built property located at 4706 Warm Springs Road in Glen Ellen was sold on May 3, 2023 for $1,925,000, or $633 per square foot. The house, built in 2016, has an interior space of 3,042 square feet. The property features three bedrooms and four bathrooms sits on a 0.6-acre lot.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.