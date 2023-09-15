House sells for $1.9 million in Healdsburg

A house located at 14850 McDonough heights Road in Healdsburg has a new owner.

The 1,686-square-foot property, built in 1959, was sold on Aug. 25, 2023. The $1,855,000 purchase price works out to $1,100 per square foot. The layout of this single-story home includes two bedrooms and two baths. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the home comes with a two-car garage, allowing for convenient vehicle storage and additional storage space.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.