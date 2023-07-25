House sells for $1.9 million in Santa Rosa

A spacious, recently built house located at 5678 Eastlake Drive in Santa Rosa has new owners. The 4,003-square-foot property, built in 2016, was sold on June 30, 2023, for $1,900,000, or $475 per square foot. This two-story house offers a capacious living environment with its five bedrooms and five baths. Inside, there is a fireplace. In addition, the home provides an attached two-car garage, granting ample space for parking and storage purposes. The lot size of the property measures an impressive 0.4-acre.

Additional houses that have recently changed hands close by include:

A 1,299-square-foot home at 1430 Twilight Way in Santa Rosa sold in March 2023 for $795,000, a price per square foot of $612. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In May 2023, a 3,283-square-foot home on Pepperwood Road in Santa Rosa sold for $1,630,000, a price per square foot of $496. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Great Heron Drive in Santa Rosa in June 2023 a 2,182-square-foot home was sold for $1,010,000, a price per square foot of $463. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.