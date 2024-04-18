House sells for $1.9 million in Sebastopol

A spacious house located at 4845 Hessel Road in Sebastopol has new owners.

The 4,649-square-foot property, built in 2006, was sold on March 26, 2024.

The $1,880,000 purchase price works out to $404 per square foot.

This two-story house has three bedrooms and five baths. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. In addition, the home comes with an attached six-car garage, allowing for convenient vehicle storage and additional storage space. The property occupies a lot of 3.5-acre.

These nearby houses have also recently been sold:

On Wendell Lane in Sebastopol in February 2024 a 1,501-square-foot home was sold for $625,000, a price per square foot of $416. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,976-square-foot home at 5130 Fairbanks Road in Sebastopol sold in January 2024 for $765,000, a price per square foot of $387. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

In September 2023, a 3,610-square-foot home on Hessel Road in Sebastopol sold for $1,650,000, a price per square foot of $457. The home has 3 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.