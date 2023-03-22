4-bedroom Cotati house sells for $1 million

The spacious property located at 504 West Railroad Avenue in Cotati was sold on Feb. 24, 2023 for $1,000,000, or $438 per square foot. The house, built in 1944, has an interior space of 2,282 square feet. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a detached garage, and one parking space. It sits on a 1.3-acre lot.

