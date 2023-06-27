House sells for $1 million in Santa Rosa

The spacious property located at 5640 Hall Road in Santa Rosa was sold on June 5, 2023. The $1,000,000 purchase price works out to $409 per square foot. The house, built in 1957, has an interior space of 2,446 square feet. The property features four bedrooms and two bathrooms. It sits on a 2.4-acre lot.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.