House sells for $1 million in Santa Rosa

The spacious property located at 3933 Rincon Ridge Drive in Santa Rosa was sold on March 16, 2023. The $1,025,000 purchase price works out to $323 per square foot. The house, built in 2000, has an interior space of 3,169 square feet. The property features five bedrooms, four bathrooms, an attached garage, and three parking spaces. It sits on a 0.5-acre lot.

