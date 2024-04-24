House sells for $1 million in Sebastopol

9314 Ferguson Court (Google Street View)

The property located at 9314 Ferguson Court in Sebastopol was sold on April 2, 2024.

The $1,000,000 purchase price works out to $734 per square foot.

The house, built in 1962, has an interior space of 1,363 square feet.

The layout of this single-story house consists of two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The home's exterior showcases roofing materials crafted from wood shake roofing / shingles. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the house comes with a one-car garage. The property occupies a lot of 0.5-acre.

Other houses have recently been sold nearby:

In December 2022, a 2,767-square-foot home on Ferguson Road in Sebastopol sold for $895,000, a price per square foot of $323. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Mill Station Road in Sebastopol in December 2023 a 1,260-square-foot home was sold for $757,500, a price per square foot of $601. The home has 1 bedroom 1 bathroom.

A 2,240-square-foot home at 8770 Mill Station Road in Sebastopol sold in July 2023 for $1,675,000, a price per square foot of $748. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.