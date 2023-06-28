House sells for $2.1 million in Sebastopol

A spacious house located at 4310 Blank Road in Sebastopol has a new owner. The 2,980-square-foot property, built in 1964, was sold on June 8, 2023. The $2,100,000 purchase price works out to $705 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an attached garage as well as three parking spaces. The unit sits on a 1.0-acre lot.

Additional houses that have recently been sold close by include:

A 2,136-square-foot home at 5793 Gravenstein Highway in Sebastopol sold in June 2023 for $565,000, a price per square foot of $265. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Gravenstein Highway in Sebastopol in December 2022 a 1,136-square-foot home was sold for $1,075,000, a price per square foot of $946. The home has 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.