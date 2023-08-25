House sells for $2.4 million in Healdsburg

A spacious house located at 8703 Mill Creek Road in Healdsburg has new owners. The 2,899-square-foot property, built in 2015, was sold on Aug. 7, 2023, for $2,350,000, or $811 per square foot. The layout of this two-story home includes three bedrooms and four baths. The property is set on a 28.3-acre lot, with a notable addition of a pool.

