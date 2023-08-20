House sells for $2.5 million in Petaluma

A spacious house located at 1819 Chapman Lane in Petaluma has new owners. The 3,642-square-foot property, built in 1991, was sold on July 31, 2023. The $2,500,000 purchase price works out to $686 per square foot. This two-story home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. In addition, the home is equipped with an attached four-car garage, accommodating vehicles and storage needs efficiently. The property's backyard is further enhanced by a pool.

Other houses have recently changed hands nearby:

In December 2022, a 4,277-square-foot home on Chapman Lane in Petaluma sold for $700,000, a price per square foot of $164. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Chapman Lane in Petaluma in March 2023 a 3,143-square-foot home was sold for $1,150,000, a price per square foot of $366. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

A 2,698-square-foot home at 940 Chapman Lane in Petaluma sold in March 2023 for $2,375,000, a price per square foot of $880. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.