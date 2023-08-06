House sells for $2.5 million in Petaluma

A 3,920-square-foot house built in 1978 has changed hands. The spacious property located at 3949 Magnolia Avenue in Petaluma was sold on July 17, 2023. The $2,450,000 purchase price works out to $625 per square foot. This single-story home has three bedrooms and two baths. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the house features an attached four-car garage. The property encompasses a generous 4.8-acre of land.

Additional houses that have recently changed hands close by include:

In June 2023, a 2,200-square-foot home on Magnolia Avenue in Petaluma sold for $1,325,000, a price per square foot of $602. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Middle Two Rock Road in Petaluma in June 2023 a 3,151-square-foot home was sold for $982,000, a price per square foot of $312. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 4,020-square-foot home at 4180 Bodega Avenue in Petaluma sold in March 2023 for $1,200,000, a price per square foot of $299. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.