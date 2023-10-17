House sells for $2.5 million in Santa Rosa

A spacious house located at 4305 Carmelita Court in Santa Rosa has new owners.

The 2,715-square-foot property, built in 1965, was sold on Sept. 29, 2023. The $2,500,000 purchase price works out to $921 per square foot.

This single-story home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the house is equipped with an attached two-car garage, accommodating vehicles and storage needs efficiently. The property's backyard is further enhanced by a pool.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

On Sonoma Mountain Road in Santa Rosa in March 2023 a 1,906-square-foot home was sold for $650,000, a price per square foot of $341. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In June 2023, a 2,010-square-foot home on Hidden Acres Road in Santa Rosa sold for $910,000, a price per square foot of $453. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,552-square-foot home at 4637 Hidden Oaks Road in Santa Rosa sold in May 2023 for $1,025,000, a price per square foot of $660. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.