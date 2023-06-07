House sells for $2.5 million in Sebastopol

The spacious property located at 1900 Green Hill Road in Sebastopol was sold on May 1, 2023. The $2,500,000 purchase price works out to $560 per square foot. The house, built in 1985, has an interior space of 4,464 square feet. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms, as well as a pool in the backyard sits on a 6.1-acre lot.

Other houses have recently been sold nearby:

On Green Hill Road in Sebastopol in March 2023 a 1,294-square-foot home was sold for $850,000, a price per square foot of $657.

In April 2023, a 2,923-square-foot home on Occidental Road in Sebastopol sold for $1,505,000, a price per square foot of $515.

A 1,812-square-foot home at 1920 Coffee Lane in Sebastopol sold in April 2023 for $1,225,000, a price per square foot of $676.

