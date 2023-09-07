House sells for $2.6 million in Forestville

A 4,195-square-foot house built in 1990 has changed hands.

The spacious property located at 116 Nolan Court in Forestville was sold on Aug. 15, 2023, for $2,595,000, or $619 per square foot. This two-story house offers a spacious layout with five bedrooms and four baths. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with central heating and a cooling system. In addition, the house features an attached two-car garage, providing ample room for vehicles and storage needs. The property's backyard also boasts a pool.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

On Hwy 116 in Forestville in June 2023 a 3,032-square-foot home was sold for $1,350,000, a price per square foot of $445. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 1,782-square-foot home at 7520 Mirabel Road in Forestville sold in July 2023 for $1,125,000, a price per square foot of $631. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In February 2023, a 1,412-square-foot home on Mirabel Road in Forestville sold for $515,000, a price per square foot of $365. The home has 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.