House sells for $2.8 million in Healdsburg

A 3,976-square-foot house built in 1937 has changed hands.

The spacious property located at 699 Grove Street in Healdsburg was sold on Aug. 22, 2023, for $2,750,000, or $692 per square foot. This two-story home offers a roomy layout with four bedrooms and four baths. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central heating and central A/C. Additionally, the home provides a detached two-car garage, granting ample space for parking and storage purposes.

