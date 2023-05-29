House sells for $2 million in Santa Rosa

The spacious property located at 1000 Warrington Road in Santa Rosa was sold on May 12, 2023 for $1,950,000, or $724 per square foot. The house, built in 1964, has an interior space of 2,695 square feet. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 1.1-acre lot, which also has a pool.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.