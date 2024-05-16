House sells for $2 million in Sebastopol

A spacious house located at 6568 Williams Place in Sebastopol has new owners.

The 2,929-square-foot property, built in 1963, was sold on April 18, 2024.

The $2,000,000 purchase price works out to $683 per square foot.

The layout of this single-story home includes three bedrooms and three baths. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with a cooling system. The property sits on a 1.0-acre lot.

Additional houses that have recently changed hands close by include:

In April 2023, a 4,411-square-foot home on Bloomfield Road in Sebastopol sold for $2,650,000, a price per square foot of $601. The home has 2 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

A 1,456-square-foot home at 409 Princeton Drive in Sebastopol sold in August 2023 for $998,000, a price per square foot of $685. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Princeton Drive in Sebastopol in April 2024 a 1,562-square-foot home was sold for $942,500, a price per square foot of $603. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.