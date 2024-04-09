House sells for $3.3 million in Kenwood

A 5,025-square-foot house built in 1994 has changed hands.

The spacious property located at 1335 Kinnybrook Drive in Kenwood was sold on March 19, 2024, for $3,250,000, or $647 per square foot.

The layout of this three-story house includes three bedrooms and five bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with central heating. Additionally, the home provides an attached four-car garage, granting ample space for parking and storage purposes. The property is set on a 3.3-acre lot, with a notable addition of a pool.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

A 4,209-square-foot home at 1170 Kinnybrook Drive in Kenwood sold in October 2023 for $3,200,000, a price per square foot of $760. The home has 3 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

In January 2024, a 4,684-square-foot home on Courtney Drive in Kenwood sold for $1,800,000, a price per square foot of $384. The home has 1 bedroom and 3 bathrooms.

On St Jean Court in Kenwood in June 2023 a 2,772-square-foot home was sold for $1,795,000, a price per square foot of $648. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.