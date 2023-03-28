House sells for $480,000 in Santa Rosa

The spacious property located at 470 Millbrae Avenue in Santa Rosa was sold on Feb. 24, 2023. The $480,000 purchase price works out to $62 per square foot. The house, built in 1946, has an interior space of 7,705 square feet.|
REAL ESTATE NEWSWIRE
March 27, 2023, 10:55PM

A spacious house located at 470 Millbrae Avenue in Santa Rosa has a new owner. The 7,705-square-foot property, built in 1946, was sold on Feb. 24, 2023, for $480,000, or $62 per square foot. The property features one bedroom, one bath, a detached garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 3.5-acre lot, which also has a pool.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.