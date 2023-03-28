House sells for $480,000 in Santa Rosa

A spacious house located at 470 Millbrae Avenue in Santa Rosa has a new owner. The 7,705-square-foot property, built in 1946, was sold on Feb. 24, 2023, for $480,000, or $62 per square foot. The property features one bedroom, one bath, a detached garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 3.5-acre lot, which also has a pool.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.