House sells for $500,000 in Forestville

The property located at 14070 Green Valley Road in Forestville was sold on March 20, 2023 for $500,000, or $694 per square foot. The house, built in 1964, has an interior space of 720 square feet. The property features two bedrooms and one bath. It sits on a 24.6-acre lot.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.