House sells for $512,000 in Santa Rosa

A 2,266-square-foot house built in 1955 has changed hands.

The spacious property located at 3800 Leete Avenue in Santa Rosa was sold on March 29, 2024. The $512,000 purchase price works out to $226 per square foot.

This two-story home boasts a generous living space with four bedrooms and two baths. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. In addition, the house provides a carport. The property's lot measures 11.6-acre square feet in area.

Other houses have recently changed hands nearby:

A 4,058-square-foot home at 3749 Sleepy Hollow Drive in Santa Rosa sold in August 2023 for $1,595,000, a price per square foot of $393. The home has 2 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In November 2023, a home on Kendell Hill Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $580,000.

