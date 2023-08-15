House sells for $540,000 in Cazadero

The property located at 835 Cazadero Highway in Cazadero was sold on July 28, 2023 for $540,000, or $508 per square foot. The house, built in 1977, has an interior space of 1,064 square feet. This two-story home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the home is equipped with an attached one-car garage, allowing for convenient vehicle storage. The lot of the property covers a substancial area of 1.4-acre.

Other houses have recently been purchased nearby:

In December 2022, a 1,248-square-foot home on Cazadero Highway in Cazadero sold for $425,000, a price per square foot of $341. The home has 1 bedroom 1 bathroom.

On Austin Creek Road in Cazadero in May 2023 a home was sold for $716,000.

A home at 16 Mosswood Circle in Cazadero sold in February 2023 for $305,000.

