House sells for $550,000 in Santa Rosa

The property located at 913 Renee Court in Santa Rosa was sold on Aug. 2, 2023. The $550,000 purchase price works out to $326 per square foot. The house, built in 1976, has an interior space of 1,686 square feet. This single-story home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the house includes an attached two-car garage, offering generous space for vehicles and storage requirements. The property's backyard showcases a pool.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

In March 2023, a 1,541-square-foot home on Kingwood Street in Santa Rosa sold for $530,000, a price per square foot of $344. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,100-square-foot home at 914 Kingwood Street in Santa Rosa sold in June 2023 for $600,000, a price per square foot of $545. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Kingwood Street in Santa Rosa in March 2023 a 1,100-square-foot home was sold for $450,000, a price per square foot of $409. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.