House sells for $567,000 in Guerneville

A historic house located at 16233 Third Street in Guerneville has new owners. The 1,066-square-foot property, built in 1928, was sold on April 14, 2023, for $567,000, or $532 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and one bathroom. The unit sits on a 2,178-square-foot lot.

