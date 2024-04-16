House sells for $595,000 in Santa Rosa

1021 Burbank Avenue (Google Street View)

A house located at 1021 Burbank Avenue in Santa Rosa has new owners.

The 1,598-square-foot property, built in 1941, was sold on March 29, 2024, for $595,000, or $372 per square foot.

The layout of this two-story house consists of two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with floor/wall heating and a cooling system. Additionally, the house is equipped with an attached two-car garage, accommodating vehicles and storage needs efficiently. The property occupies a lot of 8,712 square feet.

Other houses have recently been purchased nearby:

A 1,004-square-foot home at 1181 Sunset Avenue in Santa Rosa sold in November 2023 for $414,500, a price per square foot of $413. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

On Hughes Avenue in Santa Rosa in January 2023 a 1,603-square-foot home was sold for $480,000, a price per square foot of $299. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

In May 2023, a 1,603-square-foot home on Hughes Avenue in Santa Rosa sold for $560,000, a price per square foot of $349. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

