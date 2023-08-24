House sells for $600,000 in Sebastopol

A house located at 7084 East Hurlbut Avenue in Sebastopol has a new owner. The 1,060-square-foot property, built in 1953, was sold on Aug. 3, 2023. The $600,000 purchase price works out to $566 per square foot. This single-story home has one bedroom and one bath. On the exterior, the house is characterized by the use of composition shingles on the roof. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the house provides a one-car garage, allowing for convenient vehicle storage.

These nearby houses have also recently been sold:

On Harris Hills Drive in Sebastopol in March 2023 a 2,806-square-foot home was sold for $2,400,000, a price per square foot of $855. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 1,206-square-foot home at 595 Gravenstein Highway in Sebastopol sold in May 2023 for $795,000, a price per square foot of $659. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

