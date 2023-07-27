House sells for $600,000 in Windsor

A house located at 1650 Windsor River Road in Windsor has new owners. The 1,120-square-foot property, built in 1934, was sold on July 7, 2023, for $600,000, or $536 per square foot. The layout of this single-story house consists of two bedrooms and one bath. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the home includes a double carport. The lot of the property is substantial, measuring 1.0-acre.

