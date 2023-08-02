House sells for $606,500 in Cazadero

The property located at 24015 Fort Ross Road in Cazadero was sold on July 11, 2023 for $606,500, or $575 per square foot. The house, built in 1982, has an interior space of 1,054 square feet. The layout of this two-story house includes two bedrooms and one bath. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. Additionally, the house features a garage. The property occupies a sizable 0.7-acre lot.

