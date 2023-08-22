House sells for $610,000 in Cazadero

The property located at 9480 Ben Way in Cazadero was sold on Aug. 1, 2023. The $610,000 purchase price works out to $391 per square foot. The house, built in 1990, has an interior space of 1,560 square feet. The layout of this two-story house consists of two bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. In addition, the home includes a two-car garage, offering generous space for vehicles and storage requirements.

