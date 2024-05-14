House sells for $615,000 in Jenner

A 1,219-square-foot house built in 1968 has changed hands.

The property located at 22000 Timber Cove Road in Jenner was sold on April 23, 2024. The $615,000 purchase price works out to $505 per square foot.

This single-story home has one bedroom and one bath. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a cooling system. The property occupies a lot of 1.2-acre.

Other houses have recently changed hands nearby:

In February 2024, a home on Timber Cove Road in Jenner sold for $185,000.

A home at 21972 Timber Cove Road in Jenner sold in April 2024 for $44,000.

On Timber Cove Road in Jenner in December 2023 a home was sold for $23,000.

