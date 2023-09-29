House sells for $625,000 in Glen Ellen

A house built in 1965 has changed hands.

The property located at 210 Sylvia Drive in Glen Ellen was sold on Sept. 15, 2023. The purchase price was $625,000. The layout of this single-story house includes three bedrooms and three baths. The home's outer structure has composition shingles on the roof. Inside, there is a fireplace. In addition, the home provides a two-car garage, granting ample space for parking and storage purposes. The property's backyard is further enhanced by a pool.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.