House sells for $625,000 in Santa Rosa

3226 Meadow Glen Drive (Google Street View)

A 2,148-square-foot house built in 1970 has changed hands.

The spacious property located at 3226 Meadow Glen Drive in Santa Rosa was sold on Aug. 24, 2023, for $625,000, or $291 per square foot. This two-story house offers a capacious living environment with its four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the home provides a garage.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

On Rolling Hill Drive in Santa Rosa in April 2023 a 1,621-square-foot home was sold for $985,000, a price per square foot of $608. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In June 2023, a 2,648-square-foot home on Montecito Meadow Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $1,200,000, a price per square foot of $453. The home has 6 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 2,994-square-foot home at 3118 Montecito Meadow Drive in Santa Rosa sold in July 2023 for $1,675,000, a price per square foot of $559. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

